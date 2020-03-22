Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IDACORP worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,456,000 after purchasing an additional 122,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,576,000 after purchasing an additional 260,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDA opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $73.34 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. UBS Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

