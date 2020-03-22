Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 241,477 Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 241,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,179,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

CDLX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $696.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $3,054,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,750 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 308,305 shares of company stock worth $12,575,415 and sold 279,358 shares worth $22,637,229. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

