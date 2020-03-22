Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 5,091 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.24% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 244,356 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from to in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

NYSE:WSM opened at $36.37 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.