Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 111,438 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,438 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Columbia Banking System worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.07. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.