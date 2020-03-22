Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 228.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 392,865 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Triumph Group worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Triumph Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $235.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

