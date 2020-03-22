Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.72% of CEVA worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEVA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 741.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 120,250 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,630,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CEVA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 45,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CEVA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CEVA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.33 million, a P/E ratio of 170.31, a PEG ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

