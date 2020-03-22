Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,267,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,562,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,601,000 after acquiring an additional 169,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

NYSE:AFG opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.