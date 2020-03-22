Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,063 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.79% of Agilysys worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 56.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In related news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,041.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.