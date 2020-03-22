Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 66,197 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.81% of AeroVironment worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AeroVironment by 60.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

