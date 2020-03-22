Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 210,858 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,199,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,842,000 after purchasing an additional 175,494 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.