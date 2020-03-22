Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 1,462 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.61% of Orthopediatrics worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $37.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

