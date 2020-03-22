Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Shares of MTN opened at $145.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

