Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 545,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,034,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.37% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $140,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

YMAB opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

