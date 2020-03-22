Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 819,559 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,559 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.71% of Primo Water worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

