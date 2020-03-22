Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 72,116 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,843,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,116 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.25% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million. Equities analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.