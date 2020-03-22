Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 7,078 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.08% of Synopsys worth $15,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

SNPS stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.52 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

