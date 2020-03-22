Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 5,455 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.58% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79,259 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

ROIC stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $844.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.