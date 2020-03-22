Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 5,311 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.40% of Ingevity worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ingevity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Ingevity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other Ingevity news, CEO Richard B. Kelson acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $49,559.88. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

NGVT opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $116.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.