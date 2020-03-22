Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 482,266 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 482,266 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $874.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.69. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $39.15.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.