Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,701 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.49% of Ameris Bancorp worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 19,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 46.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

ABCB stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

