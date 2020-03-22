Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 25,252 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.28% of Perspecta worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Perspecta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Perspecta by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Perspecta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

