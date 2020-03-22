Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,437 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.39% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,915,000 after buying an additional 438,848 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,567,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 240,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after buying an additional 230,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $19.19 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

