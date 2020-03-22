Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 23,566 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.41% of NorthWestern worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after acquiring an additional 138,445 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

