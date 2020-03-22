Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 22,006 Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.91% of Helios Technologies worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

HLIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

