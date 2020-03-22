Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 20,363 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,363 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.39% of Texas Roadhouse worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 175,201 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

