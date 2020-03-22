Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 20,250 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at about $30,699,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after acquiring an additional 463,156 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 262,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,190,000 after acquiring an additional 171,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYND. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

WYND stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.