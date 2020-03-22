Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 14,037 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

