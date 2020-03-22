Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 12,464 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.70% of CSG Systems International worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSGS stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,556,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,197,906.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.