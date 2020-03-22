Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.26% of Carter’s worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

