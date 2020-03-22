Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases New Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 627,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,981,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.81% of Portola Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,108,000 after purchasing an additional 390,131 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,456,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,530,000 after purchasing an additional 229,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 737,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTLA. Cowen reduced their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

