Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 975 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.10% of United Rentals worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

URI opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

