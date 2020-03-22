Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 167,614 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,614 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,962,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 256,568 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365,805 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after acquiring an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,647 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the period.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.89. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,157.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.