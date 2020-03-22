Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $16.92 Million Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,922,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.51% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

