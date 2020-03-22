Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $16.63 Million Investment in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 624,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.74% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $224,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,828 shares of company stock worth $6,563,829.

Phreesia stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.