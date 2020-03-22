Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.22% of Five Below worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Five Below by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Five Below by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.