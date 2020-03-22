Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.03% of Varex Imaging worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 719,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 434,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,899 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 399,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VREX opened at $17.22 on Friday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $728.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.