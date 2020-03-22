Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.63% of LCI Industries worth $16,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.