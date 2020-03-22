Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.28% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 10,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.22. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.59.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.