Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.94% of Methode Electronics worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 387,685 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $902.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.