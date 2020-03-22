Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $16.05 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.34% of Clean Harbors worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after buying an additional 106,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 617,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $38,898,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

