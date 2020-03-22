Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $99.73. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

