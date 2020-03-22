Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $15.09 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.42% of John Bean Technologies worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

