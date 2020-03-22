Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Allegion were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $81.61 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

