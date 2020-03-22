Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

