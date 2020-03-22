Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.40% of CVB Financial worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

