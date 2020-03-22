Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

CASH stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

