Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,609 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after buying an additional 1,523,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TriNet Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 416,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 90,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 334,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.76. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $67,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 144,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,738,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and have sold 147,159 shares worth $8,341,716. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

