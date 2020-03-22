Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,327 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.44% of KAR Auction Services worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In other KAR Auction Services news, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.