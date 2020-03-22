Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.21% of Employers worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Employers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG opened at $34.42 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

