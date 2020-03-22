Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.27% of Globus Medical worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 224,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 162,559 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $8,980,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 99,420 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.